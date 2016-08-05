Approximating Irrational Numbers: Practice and Review using a number line is a fun way to engage students with review of irrational number values on the number line (CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.8.NS.A.2). This set contains 12 irrational numbers and 12 matching number line cards. Students look for the number lines to match to the value of the irrational number. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.



See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.



SAVE as part of a set of activities on Rational and Irrational numbers.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other rational and irrational number activities

- Host a rational and irrational number scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of rational and irrational number matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using rational and irrational number cards.



A great addition to your 8th grade math review and practice and for differentiation.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



