This multisensory PFD resource is designed with the principles of Orton Gillingham. For many teachers, and parents, the presentation of the concept C-le" can be a bit overwhelming. HOWEVER, do not worry! This bundle of activities are designed to support an individual's understanding of this syllable type. This syllable type is an actual syllable and is the last syllable presented since one needs the additional knowledge to internalize the concept.
There are a few activities to help students develop a strong understanding of the skill. Additionally, there are specific focuses on the other syllable types in the "first syllable" of the word, prior to the consonant-le.
Students development of other skills include:
Understanding of syllables,
Understanding of different syllable types
Understanding of long and short vowels
Decoding
Encoding
Word comprehension
Reading Comprehension
Reading Fluency
Working Memory
Visual Memory
Word Retrieval
Long-term Memory
Processing Speed
It is my sincerest hope that this bundle of activities will help students develop stronger reading skills AND that teachers, general education, special education, basic skills, to list a few are spared the time needed to create such a detailed resource. My goal is to provide accurate and "clear" resources for students, teachers and parents in multiple multisensory methods to support student learning!
Have a question? Just email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com.
Thank you.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 21, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
