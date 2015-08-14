This product includes 16 task cards with questions and diagrams assessing student knowledge of The Law of Superposition and Relative Dating. This is a great way to quickly learn if students are grasping concepts or not!



Task cards can be used in many ways including: "SCOOT!", small groups, partners, a science center, a whole group activity (show questions on Smartboard or Doc Cam), a gallery walk, for early finishers, or for students to continually practice what they've learned. The sky is the limit with task cards! Just print, laminate, and cut to use them year after year!



Student record sheet & answer key are included!