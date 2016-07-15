As soon as Alexander opens his eyes after a good night's sleep, things do not go well for him. This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for one of the most endearing children’s books. When you utilize this simple and affordable mini-unit, your young readers will actively engage in Alexander's horrible day and improve their comprehension skills, in the process.
In the end, reveal to your emergent readers that "yes," we all have bad days; but that's perfectly o.k.
Included in the this unit:
Frame 4: Core Standards Met
Frame 5: About
Frame 6: Activity 1: Art Activity – The Castle
Frame 7: Activity 2: What's in the Box?
Frame 8: Activity 3: Recalling Events
Frame 9: Activity 4: Sorting Days
Frame 10: Activity 5: Creative Writing Prompt
Frames 11 – 12: Comprehension Test
Frame 13: Test Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
