As soon as Alexander opens his eyes after a good night's sleep, things do not go well for him. This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for one of the most endearing children’s books. When you utilize this simple and affordable mini-unit, your young readers will actively engage in Alexander's horrible day and improve their comprehension skills, in the process.



In the end, reveal to your emergent readers that "yes," we all have bad days; but that's perfectly o.k.



Included in the this unit:

Frame 4: Core Standards Met

Frame 5: About

Frame 6: Activity 1: Art Activity – The Castle

Frame 7: Activity 2: What's in the Box?

Frame 8: Activity 3: Recalling Events

Frame 9: Activity 4: Sorting Days

Frame 10: Activity 5: Creative Writing Prompt

Frames 11 – 12: Comprehension Test

Frame 13: Test Answer Key