This visually appealing task card shows how to create a blinking bracelet made of duct tape. This task card comes with a link to a video I created for more step-by-step instructions and to also see the final product. You need to add the following materials to create this easy electronics project:



- Duct tape

- coin cell battery

- Neodymium magnet

- copper tape

- LED

- double-sided tape



Have the task card hanging on your whiteboard or create Maker stations.



You might like these products too!

Paper Circuits

Makerspace Task Card