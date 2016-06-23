This visually appealing task card shows how to create a blinking bracelet made of duct tape. This task card comes with a link to a video I created for more step-by-step instructions and to also see the final product. You need to add the following materials to create this easy electronics project:

- Duct tape
- coin cell battery
- Neodymium magnet
- copper tape
- LED
- double-sided tape

Have the task card hanging on your whiteboard or create Maker stations.

You might like these products too!
Paper Circuits
Makerspace Task Card

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • TASK-CARD-LED-AND-Video-Link.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 839 KB

TASK-CARD-LED-AND-Video-Link

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades