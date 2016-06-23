This visually appealing task card shows how to create a blinking bracelet made of duct tape. This task card comes with a link to a video I created for more step-by-step instructions and to also see the final product. You need to add the following materials to create this easy electronics project:
- Duct tape
- coin cell battery
- Neodymium magnet
- copper tape
- LED
- double-sided tape
Have the task card hanging on your whiteboard or create Maker stations.
