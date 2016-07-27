In this project, students work in pairs to write a short poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language. They then design, engineer and build a gear mechanism that illustrates the meaning, theme, or concept of their poem. This engineering and language arts project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Scott Swaaley.

SUBJECTS:

• Language Arts – writing and interpreting poetry
• Engineering - simple machines and gears (torque, angular velocity, friction, harmonic motion, potential energy, kinetic energy, work, etc.)

OUTCOMES:

Students will be able to:
• Write a poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language.
• Complete a project proposal using the Mechanism Proposal Worksheet.
• Provide feedback to a peer using the Proposal Critique Worksheet.
• Actively address feedback they receive from peers.
• Conceptualize and build a mechanism using several prototypes.
• Articulate the connection between their poem and the mechanism.

ACADEMIC STANDARDS:

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.4.3/5.3/6.3/7.3/8.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.7
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.6
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.7
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.8.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.a
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.b
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.c
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.d
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.5

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • MAKEShiftPoetry.png
  • MAKEShift-Poetry-Project-Plan-(final).doc
  • MAKEShift-Poetry-Mechanism-Proposal-Worksheet-(final).doc
  • MAKEShift-Poetry-Proposal-Critique-Worksheet-(final)-.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 480 KB

MAKEShiftPoetry

Lesson Plan

doc, 163 KB

MAKEShift-Poetry-Project-Plan-(final)

Worksheet

doc, 77 KB

MAKEShift-Poetry-Mechanism-Proposal-Worksheet-(final)

Report a problem

Categories & Grades