In this project, students work in pairs to write a short poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language. They then design, engineer and build a gear mechanism that illustrates the meaning, theme, or concept of their poem. This engineering and language arts project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Scott Swaaley.
SUBJECTS:
• Language Arts – writing and interpreting poetry
• Engineering - simple machines and gears (torque, angular velocity, friction, harmonic motion, potential energy, kinetic energy, work, etc.)
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Write a poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language.
• Complete a project proposal using the Mechanism Proposal Worksheet.
• Provide feedback to a peer using the Proposal Critique Worksheet.
• Actively address feedback they receive from peers.
• Conceptualize and build a mechanism using several prototypes.
• Articulate the connection between their poem and the mechanism.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.4.3/5.3/6.3/7.3/8.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.7
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.2
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.6
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.7
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.5
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.8.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.a
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.b
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.c
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.d
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.4
• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.5
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Elementary science / Forces and motion
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Poetry
- Expressive arts and design / Construction and tools
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Expressive arts and design / Storymaking
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Physics / Force and motion
