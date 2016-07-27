In this project, students work in pairs to write a short poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language. They then design, engineer and build a gear mechanism that illustrates the meaning, theme, or concept of their poem. This engineering and language arts project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educator, Scott Swaaley.



SUBJECTS:



• Language Arts – writing and interpreting poetry

• Engineering - simple machines and gears (torque, angular velocity, friction, harmonic motion, potential energy, kinetic energy, work, etc.)



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Write a poem that demonstrates understanding of figurative language.

• Complete a project proposal using the Mechanism Proposal Worksheet.

• Provide feedback to a peer using the Proposal Critique Worksheet.

• Actively address feedback they receive from peers.

• Conceptualize and build a mechanism using several prototypes.

• Articulate the connection between their poem and the mechanism.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.4.3/5.3/6.3/7.3/8.3

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.7

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.2

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.6

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.7

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.5

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.8.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.a

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.b

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.c

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.9-10.3.d

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.4

• CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.9-10.5