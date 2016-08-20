This is a comprehensive MAPPING UNIT geared for first or second graders.

Students learn how to zoom in and zoom out when looking at maps or

drawing them. This is an important skill! Students will learn to identify

basic components of maps – cardinal directions, compass rose, keys - in

order to fully tell “stories” of various maps. Google Earth is an invaluable

resource for teachers to use as well as an age-appropriate mapping

bibliography. Making a variety of maps will synthesize students’ knowledge

and increase their understanding of neighborhood/community. Teachers

may collect all of the students’ maps to make individual books to show how

their geography knowledge progresses. A final exhibition is included.