This is a comprehensive MAPPING UNIT geared for first or second graders.
Students learn how to zoom in and zoom out when looking at maps or
drawing them. This is an important skill! Students will learn to identify
basic components of maps – cardinal directions, compass rose, keys - in
order to fully tell “stories” of various maps. Google Earth is an invaluable
resource for teachers to use as well as an age-appropriate mapping
bibliography. Making a variety of maps will synthesize students’ knowledge
and increase their understanding of neighborhood/community. Teachers
may collect all of the students’ maps to make individual books to show how
their geography knowledge progresses. A final exhibition is included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
