This is a comprehensive MAPPING UNIT geared for first or second graders.
Students learn how to zoom in and zoom out when looking at maps or
drawing them. This is an important skill! Students will learn to identify
basic components of maps – cardinal directions, compass rose, keys - in
order to fully tell “stories” of various maps. Google Earth is an invaluable
resource for teachers to use as well as an age-appropriate mapping
bibliography. Making a variety of maps will synthesize students’ knowledge
and increase their understanding of neighborhood/community. Teachers
may collect all of the students’ maps to make individual books to show how
their geography knowledge progresses. A final exhibition is included.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ***MAPPING-UNTI.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 8 MB

***MAPPING-UNTI

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades