One More / One Less Math Task Cards and Recording Sheet for Numbers to 10. These Ocean Themed cards are bright, colorful, and excellent for building Counting and Cardinality, and Numbers and Operations in Base Ten.



Great for Kindergarten and 1st grade SCOOT, math centers, read and write the room, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.



Students count the objects on the card, complete the task (one more, or one less) printed at the top, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A large number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!



CONTENTS

Directions

10 One More/ One Less task cards.

1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.

1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)

1 Teacher answer sheet

