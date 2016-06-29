One More / One Less Math Task Cards and Recording Sheet for Numbers to 10. These Ocean Themed cards are bright, colorful, and excellent for building Counting and Cardinality, and Numbers and Operations in Base Ten.

Great for Kindergarten and 1st grade SCOOT, math centers, read and write the room, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.

Students count the objects on the card, complete the task (one more, or one less) printed at the top, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A large number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!

CONTENTS
Directions
10 One More/ One Less task cards.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.
1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)
1 Teacher answer sheet

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • preview.jpg
  • One-More--One-Less-Ocean.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

JPG, 186 KB

Slide1

Game

jpg, 200 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 208 KB

2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades