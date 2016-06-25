Middle School Math: Design a Medieval Village Geometry Project is a project that engages students in the application of geometric concepts including scale, area, volume, surface area, working with nets, and compound structures. Students design, shape, and eventually build entire medieval villages. This project is one of my students' all time favorites.
Included in this product:
- Teacher Directions
- Pictures and tips for each stage of the project
- Student handouts for all parts of project.
A great addition to your middle school math program .
Concepts included:
- Using translations, reflections or rotations of images
- Congruent figures
- Volumes and surface area of cones and cylinders
- Scale drawings
- Area, volume and surface area of triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, cubes and right prisms
- Area and circumference of circles
