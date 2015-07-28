This activity has students given a clipboard that has a page of texts or a slip of paper with a claim on it. There are 14 claims (many are repeated) and 14 pages of evidence. Each claim matches with a page of evidence, in that the claim can be proven with the evidence that it matches to. The goal for students is to find who has the evidence that matches with their claim, or vice-versa. Once they find each other, they both sit down and write a paragraph that uses the evidence to prove the claim. The powerpoint guides them through this process step by step.