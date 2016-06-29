This Fry Sight Words PowerPoint Game is perfect for Kindergarten. In teams, students read a sight words. The first team to remove all the stars from their monster wins. Students will love the monster theme and competing against each other. This game is aligned with Fry’s first 100 sight words. 25 sight word games included. Have fun in your Kindergarten classroom with the Monster Sight Words PowerPoint game!



This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



Not sure you can use this game on your device?

Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.



Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



This Product Includes:

• Fry Sight Words: 1-20 (5 games with words in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 21-40 (5 games with words in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 41-60 (5 games with words in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 61-80 (5 games with words in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 81-100 (5 games with words in a different order)



