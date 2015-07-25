The activities in this booklet could be used by students from Grades 1-3, depending on their level and ability.

An excellent accompaniment to the Daily 5 Program, in particular the Writing component!

Great for Literacy/Writing center as well!

Contains 20 Student friendly topics. Cross-curricular topics too!

Most art/drawing activities could be taken "outside the book". Posters, cut and paste, scene in the box, etc.

Also includes, All About Me, Autograph and Class Picture pages.

Each topic is spread out into 3 pages that include illustrations and color.

