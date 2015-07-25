The activities in this booklet could be used by students from Grades 1-3, depending on their level and ability.
An excellent accompaniment to the Daily 5 Program, in particular the Writing component!
Great for Literacy/Writing center as well!
Contains 20 Student friendly topics. Cross-curricular topics too!
Most art/drawing activities could be taken "outside the book". Posters, cut and paste, scene in the box, etc.
Also includes, All About Me, Autograph and Class Picture pages.
Each topic is spread out into 3 pages that include illustrations and color.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 25, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 50%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Activités de carnaval
- (0)
- $2.00
Sports d'hiver!
- (0)
- $3.00
Winter Sports!
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE