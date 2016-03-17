Finding an appropriate curriculum for early childhood special education classrooms can be so frustrating! Curriculums written for regular early childhood preschools often make assumptions about children’s abilities that are not appropriate in special education. Curriculums written for younger children sometimes do not hold the interests of three to five year olds. A few years ago I spent the entire school year focusing on fairy tales in my classroom. It worked wonderfully. The children’s interest in the different stories remained high and all Individual Educational Program or IEP goals were addressed logically.



This book: ONCE UPON A TIME… ACTIVITIES FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD SPECIAL EDUCATION, is based on this success. It is appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 years old with and without disabilities. It covers fourteen fairy tales. For each fairy tale, a brief history is included, along with a sample letter for families in English and in Spanish, a list of several activity suggestions related to the fairy tale, a list of goals for each activity, and a bibliography of books, DVDs, and videos. At the end of the book is an index of 200 goals, which are addressed in the activities, and match typical IEP goals. It is 388 pages long and includes pintables and photographs.



This book is an essential addition to early childhood special education classrooms and should also be used by speech therapists, occupational therapists, paraprofessionals, regular early childhood teachers, child care providers, and parents.



The fairy tales covered are: The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Little Red Riding Hood, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Hansel and Gretel, The Gingerbread Boy, Cinderella, Robin Hood, Snow White, Peter Pan, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rumpelstiltskin, The Shoemaker and the Elves, and Peter and the Wolf.