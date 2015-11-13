Opinion Essay Bundle!
This pack contains FOUR opinion essay writing sets! The sets include:
-Teacher Directions
-3 Non-fictions passages on a specific topic
-3 Graphic Organizers to plan an essay
-1 Constructed Response Sheet
The topics included are:
-What time should Black Friday sales start?
-Should reading and writing be taught in gym class?
-Should schools lengthen their calendar?
-Should school lunches be healthier?
These sets are sold individually but when you buy them in this set, it's like getting 4 for the price of 3!!
These sets cover major CCSS for 4th and 5th grade related to writing and informational text while getting your students ready for state testing!
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
