This pattern matching math center contains 40 problems which include In/Out tables, missing numbers and shape patterns. Also included are a direction sheet, worksheet, an answer sheet and blank pages so you can make your own patterns.



10 - Next shape in the pattern problems

10 - Horizontal In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'

10 - Vertical In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'

10 - Missing number patterns



The puzzles can be printed double sided for ease of identification and differentiation. Print on half sheet for use in an interactive notebook.