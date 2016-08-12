This pattern matching math center contains 40 problems which include In/Out tables, missing numbers and shape patterns. Also included are a direction sheet, worksheet, an answer sheet and blank pages so you can make your own patterns.

10 - Next shape in the pattern problems
10 - Horizontal In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'
10 - Vertical In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'
10 - Missing number patterns

The puzzles can be printed double sided for ease of identification and differentiation. Print on half sheet for use in an interactive notebook.

  • Patterns.pdf

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Patterns

