This pattern matching math center contains 40 problems which include In/Out tables, missing numbers and shape patterns. Also included are a direction sheet, worksheet, an answer sheet and blank pages so you can make your own patterns.
10 - Next shape in the pattern problems
10 - Horizontal In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'
10 - Vertical In/Out tables 'what's the rule?'
10 - Missing number patterns
The puzzles can be printed double sided for ease of identification and differentiation. Print on half sheet for use in an interactive notebook.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
