At first, this cemetery was an unpopular final resting place and people had to be convinced to bury their loved ones here. Pere Lachaise cemetery is now a tourist attraction in Paris with a waiting list for burials. But why do people want to visit a cemetery? Find out in this reading.



A 2 page reading for intermediate and advanced French students. Includes a 10 question multiple choice short answer worksheet in English with answer key as well as related resources.