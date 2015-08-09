This is a fourth grade math lesson made on mimio that focuses on the TEKs 4.5D of the Texas State. Contains the next processes: 1) Presentation Screen.

2) Objective.

3) Problem of the Day.

4) Do Now activity.

5) MRS Activities.

6) Math Boards.

7) Engagement.

8) Guided Practice.

9) Cooperative Learning

10) Independent Practice

11) Differentiation Activities (tiers)

12) Lesson Evaluation

13) Re-Teaching lesson

14) Homework.

Please provide your email to Balbuenajc@hotmail.com after buying this lesson and I will send you the original file to your email. Thank you and enjoy!