This is a fourth grade math lesson made on mimio that focuses on the TEKs 4.5D of the Texas State. Contains the next processes: 1) Presentation Screen.
2) Objective.
3) Problem of the Day.
4) Do Now activity.
5) MRS Activities.
6) Math Boards.
7) Engagement.
8) Guided Practice.
9) Cooperative Learning
10) Independent Practice
11) Differentiation Activities (tiers)
12) Lesson Evaluation
13) Re-Teaching lesson
14) Homework.
