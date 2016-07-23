Endless uses for these colorful Pirate Theme alphabet cards! Blue bordered capital, and red bordered lowercase cards, measuring slightly under 3 x 3in.
Suggested Uses
Letter and sound flashcards
Letter Assessments
Use in a Writing Center
Making Words or Word Work
Name Building Activities
Matching Capital and Lowercase
Keep an extra set readily available for parent volunteers and tutors
Pocket Chart Activities
Word Walls
Student birthday gifts
