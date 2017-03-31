Flashcards for encouraging good behaviour.

- good sitting (on floor)
- good sitting (on chair)
- good looking
- good listening
- good thinking
- good walking
- good friend
- good work
- good speaking
- good writing
- good reading
- good manners
- put hand up
- empty hands
- stop
- good talking
- well done

This resource was created in InPrint 3.
Widgit Symbols supports vocabulary development across the primary curriculum for all students, as well as helping individuals with special needs, autism or speech and language difficulties.

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • Positive-Behaviour-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 31, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Display and posters

pdf, 233 KB

Positive-Behaviour-Cards

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 16%

Bundle

Behavioural Prompts Bundle - with Widgit Symbols

$22.54

Categories & Grades