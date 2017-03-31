Positive-Behaviour-Cards

Flashcards for encouraging good behaviour.
- good sitting (on floor)
- good sitting (on chair)
- good looking
- good listening
- good thinking
- good walking
- good friend
- good work
- good speaking
- good writing
- good reading
- good manners
- put hand up
- empty hands
- stop
- good talking
- well done
This resource was created in InPrint 3.
Widgit Symbols supports vocabulary development across the primary curriculum for all students, as well as helping individuals with special needs, autism or speech and language difficulties.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 31, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
