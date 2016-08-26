Prayer in School Debate Activity (ENGLE v Vitale)
This is a fun and engaging activity for secondary students to debate the controversial issue of prayer in public schools. Students will analyze the debate of separation of church and state and the 1st amendment of the Constitution by participating in “philosophical chairs”. They will also be able to understand the significant Supreme Court case of Engle v Vitale.
Purchase includes:
15-slide powerpoint presentation (all directions are included)
1-workshseet: Prayer in Public Schools
1-worksheet: Debate Analysis
1-reading & questions: Engle v Vitale
1-worksheet: Ticket-Out-The-Door
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
