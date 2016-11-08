A step-by-step, fully illustrated guide to using Microsoft Publisher 2013.
Activities include: templates in Publisher; the use of frames to position page elements; insert, resize, rotate and crop images; WordArt; grouping and ungrouping elements; shapes; using and linking text frames; columns; wrapping text around images; and drop
caps. DTP theory is covered including typography, typefaces and style, layout and layout grids, element placement and positioning, and the use of color in documents.
All files required for the activities are available as a free download through a link at the bottom of the title page.

