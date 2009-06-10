Using the book ‘Freedom Writers Diaries’ (there is a DVD of the book starring Hilary Swank, also a teachers guide can be purchased) as a spring board to exploring diaries/journals and how a story can be told using this format. The Freedom Writers Diaires are quite inspiring to teens - we watched the film first and then I wrote the scheme from this, as we couldn’t get a teacher’s guide at the time! Even the most apathetic pupils become very involved.