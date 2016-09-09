Real-and-Nonsense-Word-Sort-Volleyball

Sports lovers will enjoy sorting real and nonsense words using this volleyball theme center. There are 12 nonsense word cards and 12 real word cards to sort on the sorting mats. After students have sorted the cards they can record them on the matching recording sheet.

An easy to set up and easy to explain literacy center.



