This is a recorder fingering and note matching game that can be played 2 different ways. The 1st game will take up about 15 minutes and the second takes about 5 minutes, making it great for a music centers activity.



I usually give one set to a group of 3-4 students. It's great for sub plans because you won't have to keep photocopying new worksheets, etc. I just keep a box of card games for my sub tub.



Pitches & Fingerings (Lowest to Highest):

Middle C, D, E, F, F#, G, A, B, C, D



There is also a "cheat sheet that you can include in each set that students can reference if they are having trouble figuring out the notes and fingerings.



If you would like to have the entire class play, print multiple sets and distribute to small groups.



Directions sheet for 2 ways to play are included.