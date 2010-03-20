A set of rhyming words in cursive font with pictures. Can be used as a sorting activity or as a matching game. Black and white pictures so photocopies well.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • rhyming words.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 20, 2010

Updated: Mar 14, 2013

Activity

doc, 235 KB

rhyming words

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades