This ready-made resource relates to ordinal numbers both in words and figures.
Just print, laminate and cut out. Peg the cards onto string or punch a hole through them for stringing up. A good visual reminder for children when writing the date.
Resource includes:-
- Large and small ordinal numbers to be printed on card paper for display - option to enlarge - ordinals from 1st to 32nd - in Word format if you wish to edit.
- Flashcards can be used for teaching/demonstrating.
Set up an interactive table in your math area when teaching ordinal numbers - Activity/Display table - there are pictures and small ordinal tag cards (laminate for continuous use) so that children can practice matching ordinal numbers to pictures (reinforce their learning experience)
Ideal for your math topic on ordinal numbers.
Use blu tac for the small laminated tag cards so that children can move them around.
All Images from : Microsoft Clipart, creative commons clker.com.
