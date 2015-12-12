It is essential to cover safety at the start of the school year with any group that will be working in the science lab. I don’t know about you, but even I get bored of the standard safety talk (so how do you think the kids feel?)! Mix things up a little with these 16 task cards. Each describes a different situation and the students must decide what they would do. There are no answers included as these will depend on your own classroom rules and school policies. The students might surprise you and think of something you hadn’t thought of!
These would be ideal for group discussion, for students to work through individually, or to set as homework.
There are two versions of these task cards - one with full-page cards and one with four cards on a page. You can easily fit eight cards on a page by adjusting the print settings to save paper - the text is still large and clear.
I hope you find this useful!
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 12, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Only Connect Quiz
- (6)
- FREE
Crude Oil Task Cards
- (1)
- $5.63
Electric circuits unit - Lesson 2 and 3: Circuit Diagrams and Current
- (0)
- $5.63
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
- (0)
- $4.23
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
- (0)
- $4.23