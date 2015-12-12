It is essential to cover safety at the start of the school year with any group that will be working in the science lab. I don’t know about you, but even I get bored of the standard safety talk (so how do you think the kids feel?)! Mix things up a little with these 16 task cards. Each describes a different situation and the students must decide what they would do. There are no answers included as these will depend on your own classroom rules and school policies. The students might surprise you and think of something you hadn’t thought of!



These would be ideal for group discussion, for students to work through individually, or to set as homework.



There are two versions of these task cards - one with full-page cards and one with four cards on a page. You can easily fit eight cards on a page by adjusting the print settings to save paper - the text is still large and clear.



I hope you find this useful!