$40.50
$45.00);
(10% off)
Science Differentiation Stations Bundle! - A Great way to Differentiate, while saving time and money!
How It Works
Station 1- Vocabulary matching game allows students to match key vocabulary terms with definitions.
Station 2- This station allows students to read an article focusing on the given subject and to answer multiple-choice questions.
Station 3- Students are given the opportunity to sketch major concepts.
Station 4- The student reads a passage and then writes constructed responses.
Station 5- Students read provided fact cards and writes down the correct vocabulary term.
Station 6 – Students are provided a hands-on activity.
Copyright © The STEM Center. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original downloader only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY.
$40.50
$45.00);
(10% off)
Resources included (14)
- $5.40 $6.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
- $4.50 $5.00
- Preview
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook
- (3)
- 10% off$5.00$4.50
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook
- (1)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT!
- (1)
- 10% off$4.00$3.60
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
- (0)
- $4.23
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
- (0)
- $4.23