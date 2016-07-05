Science Differentiation Stations Bundle! - A Great way to Differentiate, while saving time and money!

How It Works



Station 1- Vocabulary matching game allows students to match key vocabulary terms with definitions.

Station 2- This station allows students to read an article focusing on the given subject and to answer multiple-choice questions.

Station 3- Students are given the opportunity to sketch major concepts.

Station 4- The student reads a passage and then writes constructed responses.

Station 5- Students read provided fact cards and writes down the correct vocabulary term.

Station 6 – Students are provided a hands-on activity.





Copyright © The STEM Center. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original downloader only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY.