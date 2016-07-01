Sight Words practice is fun when they are interactive, and help students learn. Sight Words Slam #2 is perfect for the end of the year. It is a great way to review sight words with students, while have fun. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game is aligned to Fry's words 51-100.



This Product Includes:

• Sight Words 51-100

• 5 basketball game boards



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



