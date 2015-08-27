Sight Word Mystery Pictures Are Here!
**DECEMBER SET #2 of 4 NOW AVAILABLE**
The holiday fun continues with my Sight Word Mystery Pictures DECEMBER SET #2 of 4. Your students will love coloring these all new holiday themed mystery pictures.
Each of the four pictures includes a mix of the first 50 words from Fry's Instant Word List, making this the perfect review set for students progressing through their sight words (or a fun and engaging review for your more advanced readers).
These pages make great center activities and/or homework assignments.
Included Words: he, I, they, one, good, me, about, had, if ,some, up, her, do, when, so, my, very, all, would, any, been, out, there, from, day, the, a, is, you, to, and, we, that, in, not, for, at, with, it, on, can, will, are, of, this, your, as, but, be, have
December Set 2 includes the following pictures:
-Present
-Ornaments
-Candy Cane
-Wreath
Also included is a color answer key for each picture.
***STOP! This set is part of the MEGA BUNDLE #1 which includes ALL 23 SETS (August-July) of Sight Word Mystery Pictures. You will save 20% when buying the bundle. Click HERE to check it out today!***
Happy Reading and Coloring-
MrHughes
Keywords: sight words, pictures, fry words, coloring, mystery, winter, Christmas
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
