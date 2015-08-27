Sight Word Mystery Pictures Are Here!



**DECEMBER SET #2 of 4 NOW AVAILABLE**



The holiday fun continues with my Sight Word Mystery Pictures DECEMBER SET #2 of 4. Your students will love coloring these all new holiday themed mystery pictures.



Each of the four pictures includes a mix of the first 50 words from Fry's Instant Word List, making this the perfect review set for students progressing through their sight words (or a fun and engaging review for your more advanced readers).



These pages make great center activities and/or homework assignments.



Included Words: he, I, they, one, good, me, about, had, if ,some, up, her, do, when, so, my, very, all, would, any, been, out, there, from, day, the, a, is, you, to, and, we, that, in, not, for, at, with, it, on, can, will, are, of, this, your, as, but, be, have



December Set 2 includes the following pictures:

-Present

-Ornaments

-Candy Cane

-Wreath



Also included is a color answer key for each picture.



Happy Reading and Coloring-

MrHughes



