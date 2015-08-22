Simple, Compound, Complex {Types of Sentences Set #2} - Order Up!
ORDER UP! PARTS OF SPEECH!
Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what is included and for more information on how it works!
This set of ORDER UP! focuses on giving even MORE practice identifying and working with Types of Sentences. This set will make the perfect assessment or review tool.
This new generation of Order Up! requires student interaction on EVERY strip, which means even MORE learning and assessing!
The Order Up! Set Includes:
-ORDER UP! Strips Sheet (2 versions: answer key/center use and student homework)
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
-Answer Key
Keywords: ORDER UP!, reading, ordering, self-checking, parts of speech, types of sentences, simple, compound, complex
