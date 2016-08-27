This is a test review for the Singapore program in math. It is for the second grade's Chapter 6.
The problems are very similar to the ones on the test, just the numbers and wording have changed. There are 4 pages.
It can also be used as an assessment, extra practice, or homework.
Includes answer key.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com If you find any errors AND email me letting me know, I will send you 2 of any of my non-bundle products for free.
by Ryan Nygren
Check out the other chapter reviews for 2nd grade.
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
