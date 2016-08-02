Use these fun and engaging file folder activities to teach basic social studies themes. Working on reading and math skills while expanding vocabulary and world knowledge! This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This packet contains 8 File Folder Activities!

- Match USA Maps

- Match World Flags

- Match Historical Figures

- Match Historical Places

- Sort Wants vs. Needs

- Sort Land and Water Landforms

- Sort Places you Work vs. Places you Live

- Sort Modern and Old Objects



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1

Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print (directionality).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.3

With prompting and support, describe the connection between two individuals, events, ideas, or pieces of information in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.7

With prompting and support, describe the relationship between illustrations and the text in which they appear (e.g., what person, place, thing, or idea in the text an illustration depicts).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.





Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum. Aligned for National Curriculum Standards for Social Studies. Aligned for Social Emotional Learning.