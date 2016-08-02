Use these fun and engaging file folder activities to teach basic social studies themes. Working on reading and math skills while expanding vocabulary and world knowledge! This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!
This packet contains 8 File Folder Activities!
- Match USA Maps
- Match World Flags
- Match Historical Figures
- Match Historical Places
- Sort Wants vs. Needs
- Sort Land and Water Landforms
- Sort Places you Work vs. Places you Live
- Sort Modern and Old Objects
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1
Demonstrate understanding of the organization and basic features of print (directionality).
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.3
With prompting and support, describe the connection between two individuals, events, ideas, or pieces of information in a text.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.7
With prompting and support, describe the relationship between illustrations and the text in which they appear (e.g., what person, place, thing, or idea in the text an illustration depicts).
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum. Aligned for National Curriculum Standards for Social Studies. Aligned for Social Emotional Learning.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
(Africa) Facts about Mauritius- Reading Research Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Flags of the World - 7 Symbol Sheets - 189 Countries - Geography - Humanities
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
Do you know Nambia.pptx - Reading guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
(Africa) Facts about Mauritius- Reading Research Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Do you know Nambia.pptx - Reading guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Flags of the World - 7 Symbol Sheets - 189 Countries - Geography - Humanities
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11