Speed Dating - Spanish class style! A FUN Communicative Activity for your students - an awesome way to get your students communicating completely in Spanish!
This is a great way for students to practice a variety of skills - reading, writing, speaking and listening. It is a fun (and silly!) lesson that my students get a kick out of- I hope yours will too!
Instructions are provided to help you run this activity smoothly with your students. You will also find a guided "speed dating" tracking sheets for your students to gather information from their "dates."
My students often choose to take on a persona for this game-- Pretending to be someone famous! The responses they come up with are hilarious! :)
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
