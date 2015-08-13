RecommendedTES PICKS

Speed Dating - Spanish class style! A FUN Communicative Activity for your students - an awesome way to get your students communicating completely in Spanish!

This is a great way for students to practice a variety of skills - reading, writing, speaking and listening. It is a fun (and silly!) lesson that my students get a kick out of- I hope yours will too!

Instructions are provided to help you run this activity smoothly with your students. You will also find a guided "speed dating" tracking sheets for your students to gather information from their "dates."

My students often choose to take on a persona for this game-- Pretending to be someone famous! The responses they come up with are hilarious! :)

