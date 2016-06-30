Spring Common Core Math Puzzles for the second grade.
Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Spring theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 2nd grade.
Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (addition and subtraction - 2.OA.2, 2.NBT.5)
Bubble Math - Compare the numbers and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (comparing numbers,2.NBT.4)
Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (subtraction, 2.NBT.5)
Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (subtraction, 2.NBT.5)
Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition, subtraction, 2.NBT.5).
Answer key included.
Spring Bundle for 2nd Grade Endless - comes with a 25% discount!
All graphics are originals and designed by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 32
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
