Subject-verb agreement Power Point. This subject verb agreement presentation will engage middle and high school students with its interesting fact-based sample sentences and photo illustrations. It has all the basics to master or review subject-verb agreement with clear explanations for hard-to-grasp concepts such as collective nouns, indefinite pronouns, and hidden subjects.



