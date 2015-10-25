Summer vacations are great, but let's keep the kiddos busy! Give your students the opportunity to build their map-reading skills prior to the summer.

This will be a great resource not only for your geography and social studies class, but for your language arts class. You will see how the alignment works with the chart on the 2nd page.

Students will have the opportunity to explore the world around them in many ways while aligning to Common Core standards in language arts.

Worksheets include:

1. Lines of Latitude and Longitude

2. Hemispheres

3. Using the Compass Rose

4. Small-Scale and Large-Scale

5. Weather Map

Total Pages-24

Answer Key Included



