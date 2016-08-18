Superhero Alphabet Posters Perfect for back to school classroom décor and superhero themes.

Printable classroom posters have bright red borders, with large print letters, and words printed below beginning sound picture/graphic.

Included are:
A-Z Superhero Alphabet Posters
Print as is for full size (8.5 x 11), or follow the directions included to print as half-size (4.25 x 5.5).

$3.99

