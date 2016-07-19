The Drum Beats For is an active and fun PowerPoint music game for aural reinforcement of Quarter Note and Beamed Eighth Note rhythms! This PPT game contains embedded mp3 files on 40 slides.

This game requires listening and aurally matching rhythmic patterns and changing seats with classmates. My students absolutely love this game and there is no "winner" so it can be played for any length of time.

Check out more versions in my store:
The Drum Beats for Bundle (all games at a discount)
The Drum Beats for Ta, Ti-Ti
The Drum Beats for Ta, Ti-Ti, Rest
The Drum Beats for Half Notes
The Drum Beats for 4 Beamed 16th Notes
The Drum Beats for 8th Note & 16th Notes Combinations
The Drum Beats for Syncopa

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Screen-Shot-2016-07-19-at-12.21.48-PM.png
  • Preview2.png
  • Preview3.png
  • Preview4.png
  • SOM-The-Drum-Beats-for-Ta-TiTi.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 346 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-07-19-at-12.21.48-PM

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 179 KB

Preview2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 128 KB

Preview3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades