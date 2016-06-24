Your students will be taken on a tour of our Fab Lab (fabrication lab) and introduced to the variety of tools and equipment that we’ll be using during the course (laser cutter, 3D printer, band saws, CNC machine, hand tools, drills, etc.) with this Inventor Google Expedition.



What is a Google Expedition?

* Google Expeditions enable teachers to bring students on virtual trips to places — museums, underwater, outer space. Expeditions are collections of linked VR content and supporting materials that can be used alongside existing curriculum.



*These trips are collections of virtual reality panoramas — 360° panoramas and 3D images — annotated with details, points of interest, and questions that make them easy to integrate into curriculum already used in schools.



Objectives: To learn how the skills and tools you will use in Make It 101 (2D/3D design, fabrication, laser cutting, 3D printing, etc.) can be applied to a career as a Product Engineer.



Essential Question:

What is a product engineer?

What is a day like for a product engineer?

How are design & fabrication skills used in life?



Guiding Questions:

What tools and software does JD Albert use?

What does JD Albert’s workplace look like?

What does JD Albert do on a daily basis?

What are some products JD Albert has work to create?

