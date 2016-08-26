The Protestant Reformation Unit Plan- 8+ Lesson plans and resources for the Protestant Reformation

including
Problems of the Roman Catholic Church
Martin Luther and Lutheranism in Germany
John Calvin and Calvinism in France- with the rise of Huguenots
Zwingli and Zwinglism in Switzerland as well as the rise of the Anabaptist
England and the Tudor Family with the rise of the Anglican Church

