This is a great resource for teaching the Very Hungry Caterpillar. This packet includes:



All the types of food display puppets (can be re-sized for small centers)

Caterpillar puppet

Vocabulary words with ABC order activity

Text-to-self writing

Story sequencing flow map cut and paste

Pocket chart words and picture match up

The Very Hungry Student Class Book Cover

The Very Hungry Student Writing



