This is a combined literature and grammar unit by Middle School Novel Units Inc. that contains everything you need to teach the novel and more! Included in the unit are pre-reading, active-reading and post-reading activities with grammar lessons, literary activities, a literary terms and elements matching quiz, a final essay test with grading rubric, and other activities just for fun!
Types of Activities Included:
Literature Circle Roles
Figurative Language
Literary Terms and Elements
Pre-reading Activities
Active Reading Activities
Post Reading Activities
Setting & Point of View
Mood
Plagiarism & Foreshadowing and Prediction
Antagonist and Protagonist
Simple and Compound Sentences
Synopsis/Summary
Thought Questions
Parts of Speech Activities: Nouns, Verbs, Pronouns, Adjectives, Prepositional Phrases
Main Idea
Subjects and Predicates
Chronological Order
Climax and Rising and Falling Action
Author Activities
Matching Quiz on Literary Terms and Elements of a Story
Answers to Matching Quiz on Literary Terms and Elements of a Story
Final Essay Test
Rubric for Final Essay Test
Quiz Creating Activity
Test Creating Activity
Answers to Grammar Activities
Common Core Standards:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.1
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.2
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.4.3
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.4.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.4.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.4.1b
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.4.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.4.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.4.5
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.CCRA.R.1
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.5
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.5a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.5b
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.5c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.5.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.5.1b
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.5.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.5.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.2
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.3
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.4
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.5.6
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.1
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.2
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.6.4
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.W.6.1b
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.6.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.6.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.6.5
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.6.5a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.1
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.2
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.7.4
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.7.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.7.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.7.5
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.7.5b.
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.8.1
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RL.8.4
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.4a
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.4d
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.4c
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.5
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.5b
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
