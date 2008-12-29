Pupils either copy out a 9 square grid or you can preprint them which is easy and saves time. Then they choose 9 words from the list (I usually aim to have 15 words) and write one word in each of their boxes. I then read out a definition/explanation of the word and if they think they ahve the correct word they score it off their graph.

  tundra bingo.notebook

Created: Dec 29, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

