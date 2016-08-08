Christmas themed worksheets.



This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.



There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.



There are...

3 pages without regrouping

3 pages of regrouping in the ones

3 pages of regrouping in the tens

3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones

3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.



Each page also has different Christmas clipart decorating it.



The problems are written horizontally.



These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer keys.



