Christmas themed worksheets.

This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page also has different Christmas clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Clip Art

• Teachers Clipart - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart

• Digital Mojo at Teachers Pay Teachers http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Digital-Mojo

• Jennifer Hier Designs - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Jennifer-Hier-Designs

• 2 Super Teachers - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/2-Super-Teachers
• http://2super-teachers.blogspot.com/~A%20Happy%20Hearts%20Classroom%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5

PowerPoint template for the cover

• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info

