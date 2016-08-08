Christmas themed worksheets.
This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page also has different Christmas clipart decorating it.
The problems are written horizontally.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were made by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Clip Art
• Teachers Clipart - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart
• Digital Mojo at Teachers Pay Teachers http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Digital-Mojo
• Jennifer Hier Designs - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Jennifer-Hier-Designs
• 2 Super Teachers - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/2-Super-Teachers
• http://2super-teachers.blogspot.com/~A%20Happy%20Hearts%20Classroom%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5%E2%99%A5
PowerPoint template for the cover
• free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
Shamrock Activity Pack
- (0)
- $2.82
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85
New resources
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design C)
- (1)
- $3.52
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design B)
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
12 Days of Christmas (Interactive Whiteboard Challenge)
- (2)
- FREE