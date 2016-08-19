This EDITABLE Language Arts Teacher Grade Book and Data Tracking binder is designed to keep you organized when teaching, grading, or tracking students' progress in your Language Arts classroom...ALL on TWO pages!



Track Reading Progress

✐Reading Assessments (Formative & Summative)

-Literature

-Informational Text

-Foundation Skills

-Language

-Speaking & Listening

✐Reading Strategy Grades, Goals and Observations

-Connecting

-Predicting

-Summarizing

-Questioning

-Inferring

-Evaluating

✐Reading Conference Goals & Observations

✐Reading Level

✐Built-In Tabs to Quickly Jump to Each Student



Track Writing Progress

✐Writing Assessments (Formative & Summative)

-Ideas

-Organization

-Voice

-Word Choice

-Sentence Fluency

-Conventions

✐Writing Process

-Pre-writing

-Drafting

-Revising

-Editing

-Publishing

✐Writing Conference Goals & Observations

✐Writing Traits Accomplishments, Goals and Observations

-Ideas

-Organization

-Voice

-Word Choice

-Sentences

-Conventions

✐Spelling Tests



Included:

-1 Editable document to type up to 30 students names into. (PowerPoint required)

-Printing and setup instructions

-PDF document for writing students names in by hand

-1 Font required for use on Mac computers



Works perfectly for teachers using standards based grading, regular/traditional grading and report cards, balanced literacy, Four Blocks literacy model, Big Blocks literacy model, and more!



This resource works best when printed double-sided. Please refer to your printer's documentation.