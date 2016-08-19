This EDITABLE Language Arts Teacher Grade Book and Data Tracking binder is designed to keep you organized when teaching, grading, or tracking students' progress in your Language Arts classroom...ALL on TWO pages!
Track Reading Progress
✐Reading Assessments (Formative & Summative)
-Literature
-Informational Text
-Foundation Skills
-Language
-Speaking & Listening
✐Reading Strategy Grades, Goals and Observations
-Connecting
-Predicting
-Summarizing
-Questioning
-Inferring
-Evaluating
✐Reading Conference Goals & Observations
✐Reading Level
✐Built-In Tabs to Quickly Jump to Each Student
Track Writing Progress
✐Writing Assessments (Formative & Summative)
-Ideas
-Organization
-Voice
-Word Choice
-Sentence Fluency
-Conventions
✐Writing Process
-Pre-writing
-Drafting
-Revising
-Editing
-Publishing
✐Writing Conference Goals & Observations
✐Writing Traits Accomplishments, Goals and Observations
-Ideas
-Organization
-Voice
-Word Choice
-Sentences
-Conventions
✐Spelling Tests
Included:
-1 Editable document to type up to 30 students names into. (PowerPoint required)
-Printing and setup instructions
-PDF document for writing students names in by hand
-1 Font required for use on Mac computers
Works perfectly for teachers using standards based grading, regular/traditional grading and report cards, balanced literacy, Four Blocks literacy model, Big Blocks literacy model, and more!
This resource works best when printed double-sided. Please refer to your printer's documentation.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Whole school / Assessment
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- Whole school / Performance management
