This pack includes two sets of illustrated Daily 5 posters, a set of 12 bookmarks and a set of small cards in French:
Lecture à soi
Lecture à un autre
Travaux d’écriture
Écouter la lecture
Étude de mots
These posters are unofficial adaptations of The Daily 5 by Gail Boushey & Joan Moser. This freebie is not endorsed by the 2 Sisters. To access official resources, please, go to the official Daily 5 website http://www.thedailycafe.com
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
