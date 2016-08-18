This pack includes two sets of illustrated Daily 5 posters, a set of 12 bookmarks and a set of small cards in French:

Lecture à soi
Lecture à un autre
Travaux d’écriture
Écouter la lecture
Étude de mots

These posters are unofficial adaptations of The Daily 5 by Gail Boushey & Joan Moser. This freebie is not endorsed by the 2 Sisters. To access official resources, please, go to the official Daily 5 website http://www.thedailycafe.com

