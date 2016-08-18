This pack includes two sets of illustrated Daily 5 posters, a set of 12 bookmarks and a set of small cards in French:



Lecture à soi

Lecture à un autre

Travaux d’écriture

Écouter la lecture

Étude de mots



These posters are unofficial adaptations of The Daily 5 by Gail Boushey & Joan Moser. This freebie is not endorsed by the 2 Sisters. To access official resources, please, go to the official Daily 5 website http://www.thedailycafe.com