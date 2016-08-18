Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 12 times
This pack includes two sets of illustrated Daily 5 posters, a set of 12 bookmarks and a set of small cards.
We would appreciate feedback so we can continue posting FREEBIES for everyone to use!
These posters are unofficial adaptations of The Daily 5 by Gail Boushey & Joan Moser. This freebie is not endorsed by the 2 Sisters. To access official resources, please, go to the official Daily 5 website http://www.thedailycafe.com
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 7 times
Viewed 12 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
easybreezy_esl
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
This is a set of flashcards and activities for grade 1 ESL students based on the popular rhyme There Was an Old Lady. In this package we included: ...
- (0)
- $6.00
easybreezy_esl
Doodle Video Project “Skidamarink"
Doodle Video project is a great Valentine's Day activity you can do with your class! “Skidamarink” is a nice song you can do with cycle 1 students....
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
easybreezy_esl
Discussion Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather...(a Total of 180 Cards!)
Great Value!!! Conversation Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather... Cards (a Total of 180 Cards!) This is a bundle of 3 sets of a to...
- 3 Resources
- $15.00
Popular paid resources
Sazo123
Harry Potter Comprehension
An activity to revise and test students understanding of a story. Using Harry Potter allows the students to connect to a well known text. ***The ex...
- (17)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
SALE
kntonia
The life and work of Stephen Hawking - Reading Comprehension and Vocabulary Worksheet
Students can be introduced to the life and work of one of the innovative and inspiring scientists, Stephen Hawking. This four page worksheet is sui...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
This interesting and engaging lesson enables students to know what colons and semi-colons are and when they should be used, to understand the effec...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
This mixed pack for colour words contains posters, labels and playdough mats - all useful for colour word recognition. The posters are a valuable r...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Colour Words Workbook
Colour words are used frequently within texts that younger students read. It is therefore important that students learn to recognise them quickly a...
- (0)
- $4.93