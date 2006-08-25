I made simple large alphabet cards in Sassoon font for the wall. Just the capitals and lower case letter on each card.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Alphabet_letters[1].doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2006

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Cards and flashcards

doc, 36 KB

Alphabet_letters[1]

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades