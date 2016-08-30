Students create a CD that mimics the Westward Expansion/ Wild West era

criteria and rubric are attached

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CD-Project.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 293 KB

CD-Project

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades